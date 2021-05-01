Black Lives Matter 5K event grows in 2nd year in Jacksonville

The race kicked off at Riverfront Plaza, the site of the old Jacksonville Landing, and the event included live entertainment, vendors and food trucks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second annual Black Lives Matter 5K drew even more runners than last year to downtown Jacksonville on Saturday as they sought to celebrate and elevate Black lives.

The BLM5K has partnered with national charities that support those who are disadvantaged, groups that uplift and empower all communities, as well as organizations fighting for social justice.

BLM 5K has partnered with local charities: Sulzbacher, Soul Reborn, Live Center, and Northside Coalition.

This year, the organization is also partnering with Black nonprofits and helping families of victims of police brutality.

Some at the event Saturday said they came back because they believe in the cause to bring the change they want to see to Jacksonville.

“I think they are really meeting their goal of joy and liberation aspect,” runner Shea Leary said. “I just really think they are doing something that’s helping us put our minds and bodies into something joyful. I feel like this is a great way to bring healing and start the process.”

You can donate to the race’s charity partners at its website BLM5K.com.