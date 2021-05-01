U.S. Homebuilders grappling with soaring lumber costs

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lumber prices in the U.S. are soaring.

The price of lumber more than doubled over the last year to an all-time high, reflecting strong demand for new construction and home remodeling, and pandemic-related problems limiting production.

This surge has added more than $24,000 to the price of an average new single-family home, according to an economist with the National Association of Home Builders.

“What was pre-COIVID eight to 12 dollars is now 30 to 45 dollars,” explained Ron Harris, a realtor and general contractor.

What else is contributing to the spike in prices?

“Increase in demand for houses -- primarily due to low interest rates,” Harris said. “Demand has risen, at the same time COVID has shut plants down.”

Harris explained the increase in demand for new construction is having an impact on other things too.

“It’s across the board. It’s electrical. It’s copper. It’s concrete. It’s windows,” he said.

Ad