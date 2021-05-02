Pop-up vaccine clinic open at Westside library

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A one-day Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine event is being held Sunday at the Webb Wesconnett Library on 103rd Street on Jacksonville’s Westside.
The event is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
No appointments are needed.
The @FLSERT has announced another one-day Johnson & Johnson COVID19 vaccine event for tomorrow, Sunday May 2nd:— City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) May 1, 2021
🔸Webb Wesconnett Library
🔸6887 103rd St.
🔸10am-6pm
🔸Age 18+
🔸No appointments
Thank you for spreading the word - Get vaxxed Jax! pic.twitter.com/rjtvwRR7CB