Farm Share to distribute food at 7 events in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at seven events this week in Northeast Florida.

The food distribution events are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday in Duval, Nassau and Union counties:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Historic Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church (serving 200 households)

Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 201 E. Beaver St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Safe Future Foundation Cinco de Mayo Food Giveaway (serving 500 households)

Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 12 p.m. until supplies last

