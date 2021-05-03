Farm Share to distribute food at 7 events in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at seven events this week in Northeast Florida.
The food distribution events are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday in Duval, Nassau and Union counties:
Event: Farm Share food distribution with Historic Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church (serving 200 households)
Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last
Location: 201 E. Beaver St., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202
Event: Farm Share food distribution with Safe Future Foundation Cinco de Mayo Food Giveaway (serving 500 households)
Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 12 p.m. until supplies last