Explosion causes warehouse fire in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – An explosion set fire to a wood pellet warehouse on Sunday night at the intersection of Newcastle Street and 3rd Avenue, Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley confirmed. That’s according to an article by The Brunswick News.

The fire was the result of spontaneous combustion said Alex Eaton, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency, to The Brunswick News. Eaton said it was the result of heat build-up inside massive piles of wood pellets.

Glynn County Fire Rescue and the Brunswick Fire Department were called to extinguish the blaze in the Port of Brunswick just before 8 pm. Crews from Jekyll Island and Brantley, Chatham and Camden counties also assisted.

Glynn County EMA and Homeland Security said there are currently no reported injuries in a Facebook post.

The warehouse is reportedly owned by Logistec, a Montreal-based biofuel company.

A witness told News4Jax there were multiple firetrucks putting out large flames. She described the size of the warehouse as about “two to three city blocks big.”