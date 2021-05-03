Woman accused of firing gun at Sam’s Club faces 7 counts of assault, other charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman accused of walking away from a crash on Beach Boulevard on Friday night before shooting her way into the Sam’s Club across the street is charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, shooting into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jacksonville police called to reports of shots fired at the shopping club about 9:30 p.m. were told witnesses heard popping sounds and saw a person with a gun go into the business after it had closed for the night. After clearing the store and finding no one injured inside, Kristin Brown was found banging on a patrol car in front of the store. She complied with orders to get on the ground and was arrested.

According to the report, Brown’s foot was bleeding and she told officers she shot herself in the foot. She was taken to Memorial Hospital, where it was determined her foot was cut, possibly by broken glass either from the accident or after shooting out the glass door to get inside the store.

At a first appearance hearing, Brown was ordered held on $400,000 bond.

Police said the shots were fired at the store after a crash on Beach at Anniston Road. No one was hurt, but Brown apparently fashed the gun before walking across the street, waved the gun at some people in a food truck before shooting her way into Sam’s Club.

A store employee told News4Jax on Saturday morning that workers were inside stocking the store at the time but no one saw the shooter.

A witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told News4Jax he heard more than a dozen gunshots.

“I was ducking down beside our work truck and my boss was telling me it was fireworks,” the witness said. “I mean. I live in Jacksonville. I’m kind of used to all of it. It’s not surprising. That’s why I automatically thought it was gunshots. I’m used to it. I live on the Westside.”