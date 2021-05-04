Duval County Teacher of the Year is finalist for 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year

Jim Schmitt of Mandarin High School is the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jim Schmitt, who teaches history and global perspectives and research at Mandarin High School and was named the 2021 VyStar Duval County Teacher of the Year, is a 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year state finalist.

K-12 Public Schools Chancellor Jacob Oliva and Deputy Chancellor for Educator Quality Dr. Paul Burns from the Florida Department of Education made the announcement during a surprise visit to Mandarin High on Tuesday.

The 2022 Florida Teacher of the Year will be named on July 22 in Orlando.

Schmitt has 28 years of teaching experience. Throughout his career, he has excelled as a teacher leader, developing a writing program for at-risk students, writing a $10,000 grant for a school-to-work program, and serving as a standards coach.

“What is most impactful about Mr. Schmitt’s classroom is the use of movement, engagement strategies and thought-provoking discussion to get all students simultaneously out of their seats and learning,” said Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene.

Schmitt is passionate about creating self-learners in his classroom. He created Teachers Teach Teachers, a learning community for educators across the district. The community showcases instructional practices and coaches teachers as they implement new strategies.

“Mr. Schmitt’s classroom is a space of true learning and engagement; music plays, debates ensue, student voice is encouraged, and history is not only taught, but experienced,” said Mandarin High Principal Sara Bravo.

When COVID-19 hit, he took a leadership role in helping teachers collaborate even more, developing a community discussion group to exchange technology strategies that work.

