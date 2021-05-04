Cloudy icon
Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash snarls Buckman Bridge during morning rush

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol closed three southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge (heading towards San Jose Boulevard) on Tuesday morning while rescue personnel and investigators respond to a crash.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been determined but video from the Florida Department of Transportation cameras shows a motorcycle and another vehicle are involved.

Southbound traffic is at a near standstill. Avoid the area if possible.

