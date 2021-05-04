TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcycle crash snarls Buckman Bridge during morning rush

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol closed three southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge (heading towards San Jose Boulevard) on Tuesday morning while rescue personnel and investigators respond to a crash.

The circumstances of the crash have not yet been determined but video from the Florida Department of Transportation cameras shows a motorcycle and another vehicle are involved.

Click play button for current traffic conditions via live video from FDOT camera on Buckman Bridge

Southbound traffic is at a near standstill. Avoid the area if possible.