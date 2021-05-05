Buttigieg: There are a lot of evolving technologies we have to prepare for

The Ultimate Urban Circulator (U2C) is a multi-phased program aimed at converting and expanding the automated people mover (Skyway) into an autonomous vehicle (AV) network and would be paid for with the proposed gas tax money.

In an exclusive interview with News4Jax, new Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighed in on a number of topics, including the changes planned for the Skyway in Downtown Jacksonville.

Morning Show anchor Bruce Hamilton talked with Buttigieg and asked him specifically about federal grants that JTA wants to use to turn the Skyway into a self-driving autonomous car circuit that will serve the downtown and surrounding areas.

“I am not sure about that individual grant. I will make sure to check on it now that you raised it. But what I will say is there are a lot of evolving technologies that we have to prepare for. The way that people get around 20, 15, even 10 years from now is not going to look the exact same as a good 20 or 30 years ago,” Buttigieg said. “That includes technology for autonomous driving and new forms of transit, so we make it easier for people to get to where they are going. And one of the most important things this department can do is partner with local leaders who are doing good work.”

According to a fact sheet from the White House, Florida was graded a C for its Infrastructure Report Card. The White House said the state has suffered from decades of systemic lack of investment and the need for action is clear.

Among the issues identified in Florida are 408 bridges and over 3,564 miles of highway in poor condition, 16% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state being past their useful life and 6% of Floridians living in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband infrastructure with minimally acceptable speeds.

Bruce will have much more from his interview with Buttigieg, including questions addressing some of these specific issues, Thursday on The Morning Show at 7:30.