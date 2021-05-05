Come on Down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Jacksonville

The Times-Union Center will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on October 23, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Price is Right Live stage show is coming to Jacksonville!

The show that is based off of, The Price is Right, networks No. 1 daytime television series and longest-running game show in television history will feature an interactive stage show that gives contestants the chance to play some of the classic games that were made famous by the iconic show, according to a release.

Contestants will have the chance win cash, appliances, vacations and a brand-new car by playing featured shows such as Pinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the showcase.

The show will be coming to the Times-Union Center on October 23, 2021.

The Price is Right Live event has given away over 12-million-dollars in cash and prizes to audience members.

Tickets go on sale May, 5 2021 a 10 a.m.

