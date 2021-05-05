Correcting 4 common misconceptions about drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With warmer summer months ahead, child safety advocates want to inform parents and caregivers that the peak drowning season is officially here. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of death in small children in the state of Florida, and beyond.

“Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in children ages 1 to 4,” said Jessica Winberry, coordinator for Safe Kids Northeast Florida. “It does happen so quickly, and the amount of time to respond is very limited.”

As Winberry explains, it can happen in just a matter of seconds. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, once a child begins to struggle, parents may have less than a minute to react. What’s more, Winberry said, despite what some people think, drowning is a silent killer.

“I think a lot of times parents and caregivers really still believe they’re going to hear something from a child that’s drowning,” Winberry said. “Splashing or crying out or making noise. That’s absolutely untrue.”

Another misconception is that if an adult is nearby at the time, a drowning cannot happen. Winberry said in many drowning cases, a gathering where several adults are just feet away is taking place. With so much going on, the adults may unintentionally become distracted and not realize a child is struggling in the water.

That’s why Winberry said a designated water watcher is key. This is a person whose sole focus is on the children who are swimming. She suggests the water watcher wear a wristband or something to actively identify them as such. Rotation is key.

“Then 10 or 15 minutes later, this could get passed on to another adult who can take on this responsibility,” Winberry said.

