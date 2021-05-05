Job Fair next week to fill jobs at Jacksonville International Airport

Plexiglass barriers have been installed at ticket counters, information desks and gate areas at the Jacksonville International Airport.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Across the country, Americans are starting to travel again amid the pandemic. TSA screened more than 1.6 million passengers on Sunday, marking the highest throughput since last March.

Officials at Jacksonville International Airport told News4Jax they are seeing an increase in travel volume.

“Our big travel days now are Sunday, Monday, and Friday,” explained Michael Stewart, Director of External Affairs. “On those days, we may be approaching 60-65% of our pre-covid volume.”

Stewart said they are seeing roughly 40% of pre-covid volume on the remaining days of the week.

“Every day is not the same but we see it coming back and we’ll see an additional bump because of summer travel and the leisure market ready to get out there.”

To meet the demand of passengers, more than 20 companies at the airport are participating in a job fair next week to hire employees. Some of the companies include the Transportation Security Administration, American Airlines, Insight Gift Shops, Signature Flight Support, and several rental car companies.

“We realized that passenger traffic was coming back, we could see that,” said Stewart. “The increase, fortunately, has been a little faster than early signs were showing so in getting feedback from our partners, in which there are many here at the airport, we were all facing some of the same challenges and that’s finding people fast enough to meet the growing need.”

The job fair will be held on Tuesday, May 11 at DoubleTree by Hilton Jacksonville Airport. It runs from 10 a.m- 2 p.m. Attendees do not need to register ahead of time. Masks and social distancing are required. Stewart said some companies are prepared to make job offers on the spot.