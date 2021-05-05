Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Nassau County health department offering walk-in COVID vaccinations on Wednesdays

Staff, News4Jax

Nassau County
Walk-in Wednesdays
Coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccine
The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesdays, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.

People age 18 and older are able to walk in at the health department’s Yulee clinic throughout the day on Wednesdays and get the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Walk-in Moderna vaccinations are also available Wednesday mornings at the Callahan clinic.

