Nassau County health department offering walk-in COVID vaccinations on Wednesdays

The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesdays, according to Nassau County Emergency Management.
People age 18 and older are able to walk in at the health department’s Yulee clinic throughout the day on Wednesdays and get the two-dose Moderna vaccine.
Walk-in Moderna vaccinations are also available Wednesday mornings at the Callahan clinic.
DOH-Nassau now has Walk-In Wednesdays at their clinics for anyone who wants the Moderna brand of CoViD-19 vaccine. All-day Wednesdays at the Yulee Clinic and Wednesday mornings at the Callahan Clinic. pic.twitter.com/JvG2xVdzt9— NassauEM (@NassauEM) May 5, 2021