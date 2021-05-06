Firefighter injured battling house fire in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Firefighters with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called just after 2 p.m. Thursday to put out a fire at a house on Restlawn Drive.

One of the firefighters, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, was injured while battling the fire. He didn’t go into the details of the injuries, citing privacy laws, but noted that they “shouldn’t be life-threatening.” He said he couldn’t identify the firefighter who was hurt.

Prosswimmer said no one was home at the time of the fire, but crews didn’t know at first, so they went inside, which is standard procedure. He said about 25 firefighters were able to get it under control in about 15 to 20 minutes.

Prosswimmer said the fire appeared to have started in the attic, making the fight harder. He also said part of the floor collapsed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but Prosswimmer said there were no apparent signs of foul play. The State Fire Marshal has taken over the investigation.

The American Red Cross is helping two adults who lived in the home find a temporary place to stay and other necessities.