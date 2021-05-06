Former students want dilapidated, historic school building restored

PALATKA, Fla. – If you check out Visit Florida’s website, you’ll notice it states Palatka as being home to the sunshine state’s first accredited school for Black students. If you dig further, you’ll see the old Central Academy is filled with fascinating Putnam County history.

According to the Palatka Housing Authority, which now oversees the building, the current Central Academy School building was built in 1936, replacing the original building that was destroyed by fire. Then in 1971, the school was closed following desegregation. Then in 1998, the authority says it was added to the National Registry of Historic Places. The Putnam County school district also confirmed to News4jax it used the building as a maintenance warehouse, and the property as a bus depot before selling it to the Housing Authority in 2009.

But now, the building stands in ruins. Years of decay have visibly added up, and there’s almost nothing left of the roof. The building itself is surrounded by a fence, and parts of it are boarded up. Dr. Andrew McCrae and Bernice Johnson were Central Academy students in the 1960s.

“When we come through our community and we see the disrepair that it has fallen to, this is evident that we have been failed,” Dr. McCrae said. “As a student with a doctorate, I owe it to this because this is where I got my beginnings. And I got to walk and see it in this shape?”

For Johnson, the sight of some of her earliest memories is heartbreaking and says it leaves an impact on the surrounding neighborhoods.

“When I see this building like this, it brings tears, it brings sadness, and disbelief,” Johnson said. “That’s what it brings to me, and it hurts my heart.”

They, like many, want to see this property thrive once again. According to the Palatka Housing Authority’s president, Dr. Anthony Woods, it was one vote away from being demolished in 2006 as “...a result of its severe state of deterioration.” During our interview, Johnson provided News4jax with a copy of a resolution from the city of Palatka dated in 2006. The resolution formally stated the city opposed demolition and was signed by then-Mayor Karl Flagg.

