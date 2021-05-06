Justin Bieber is coming to Jacksonville in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber has announced his rescheduled world tour dates.

The tour was to kick off this summer but due to COVID-19 restrictions varying by state, the tour is being moved to 2022.

The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates, including a stop in Jacksonville.

Bieber is set to perform at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

Justin Bieber is bringing his Justice Tour to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 22, 2022. Check back soon for on-sale information and don't forget to sign up for the JaxEvents Newsletter for the most up-to-date event & ticketing information!

Justin returns to the road on the heels of the global #1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.” With over 75 billion career streams and over 70 million albums sold worldwide, Justin continues to reign as one of the biggest artists in the world. Bieber is the #1 artist on YouTube with over 60 million subscribers worldwide and is the #1 artist on Spotify global with over 75 million monthly listeners. Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March.

Ad

The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, February 18, 2022 and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24, 2022. New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto and many more.