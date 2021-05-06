LIST: Discounts, deals and freebies for Nurse Appreciation Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Nurses Week kicks off on Thursday, May 6, which also happens to be National Nurses Day.

This is a time to honor our nurses and healthcare workers who have been going above and beyond, especially this past year.

There heroes have been on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic, and companies decided to say thank you by giving back.

RELATED | We asked you to tell us about the nurses who’ve touched your lives. These responses will make you feel things.

With the help of Parade.com, and author Michelle Parkerton, we have compiled a list of discounts, deals and freebies for Nurse Appreciation Week.

Ad

Free Books: Amazon has free books about nursing available for Kindle owners.

Dunkin’: Healthcare workers who show their ID at Dunkin’ coffee shops on May 6 will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations (no purchase necessary and while supplies last).

Chipotle: The Mexican restaurant chain is offering free burritos to healthcare workers (while supplies last) through May 31. You can apply for a free burrito on their website.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad