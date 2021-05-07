Flower shortage looms ahead of Mother’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrangement of flowers may end up costing you more than you were expecting for Mother’s Day this year. Weather complications in the growing season, workforce issues, and the long-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Growers had nowhere to ship flowers when the public health crisis first hit, causing some to go out of business and others to plant less, not knowing what was ahead.

“Covid affected the planting – in Columbia and South America where the vast majority of things are being grown,” Vice President of Sales for Kuhn Flowers Anthony Swick said.

Floral designers at Kuhn Flowers in Jacksonville said the week before and leading up to Mother’s Day is a predictably busy season for the shop, but this year, they are receiving more orders than last year.

The bump in business in addition to the supply challenges is straining the market.

Kuhn Flowers, Florida’s largest retailer of florals, was able to avoid raising prices or putting limits on orders but noted the workforce issues are what has affected their shop the most.

“The issue that everybody is seeing is in transport or labor issues. It just boils down to it seems like people aren’t wanting to work like they used to,” Swick said.

Across the country, florists are reporting shortages in Baby Blue Eucalyptus, White Garden Roses, and Café Au Lait Dahlias. Roses and carnations have become more expensive, depending on where you buy.