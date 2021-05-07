Man sought in theft of trailer loaded with Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia

William James Walker is wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with grand theft.

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Orange Park police have identified a suspect in the theft of a trailer loaded with Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia that was meant to be auctioned off for charity.

Detectives are looking for William James Walker, who’s wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with felony grand theft in the theft of the trailer, which was taken from a Clay County hotel April 9.

Walker, 38, is believed to be homeless and is known to frequent hotels throughout the Jacksonville area, according to the Orange Park Police Department. Police said he has a tattoo of “praying hands” on his forearm and a spider tattooed on his shoulder.

The charges stem from the theft of the trailer, which was reported stolen April 9 from a hotel in Clay County, according to police. As News4Jax previously reported, the memorabilia inside the trailer was supposed to be sold at auction to raise money for charity.

The auction’s organizers told News4Jax the items taken in the theft were irreplaceable mementos from Lynyrd Skynyrd, a southern rock band with Jacksonville-area roots.

“We have guitars that are signed by a lot of the band members,” organizer Joey Willut said. “A lot of them aren’t even alive anymore. It’s stuff that can’t be replaced.”

Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-264-5555. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).