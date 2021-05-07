Local start-up spotlights Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through representation

Orbit Local launched in December 2020 with just two employees, the cofounders. They've since hired 10 more people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we have many of these members throughout our local communities.

One local business owner has put representation and diversity as a major pillar of his business model through his new start-up, Orbit Local.

“We were fortunate enough to thrive during the pandemic. There was a need,” said Kesar Lon.

Kesar Long is the co-founder of Orbit Local, an internet marketing agency here in Jacksonville that serves businesses across the world.

“A lot of these business owners needed an online presence because you know people are turning to the internet and searching for their products and services. And it wasn’t something they had set up,” said Long.

This start-up launched in December 2020 with 2 founders.

In the past five months, they’ve added 10 employees and have serviced nearly 20 businesses across the world.

Long says it is important to showcase Asian American-owned business like his - not only in May but throughout the year.