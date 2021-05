A crash was reported early Sunday morning on I-95 near Golfair Boulevard.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 95 near Golfair Boulevard, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol website shows the crash was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told News4Jax a person was walking on the interstate and was hit by multiple cars. It’s unclear why the person was walking on I-95.

Drivers were rerouted while law enforcement investigated and crews cleared the scene. All lanes are back open.