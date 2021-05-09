Farm Share to distribute food at 6 events in Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at six events this week in Northeast Florida.

The food distribution events are scheduled Tuesday through Saturday in Duval, Clay and Putnam counties:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with American Legion Post 250

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 3939 County Road 218, Middleburg, Fla., 32068

Event: Farm Share food distribution with CMBC Family Life Center (Serving 250 households)

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1414 Bronson St., Palatka, Fla., 32177

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Philadelphia Missionary Baptist (Serving 200 households)

Date: Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 5577 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Northside Ministerial Alliance (Serving 200 households)

Ad

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 3416 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with The Church 28:19

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 2973 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, Fla., 32209

Event: Farm Share food distribution with S.K.O.A. & First Baptist Church of Orange Park

(Serving 600 households)

Date: Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 9 a.m. until supplies last

Location: 1140 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, Fla., 32073

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and recipients must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share is one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank. With more than 3.5 million families suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida, Farm Share meets the everyday hunger needs of Floridians by working hand in hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.

Ad

Farm Share currently serves all 67 counties in Florida. Since its inception, Farm Share has distributed more than 707 million pounds of food, with a value of more than $1.3 billion. In 2020 alone, Farm Share distributed more than 104 million pounds of food and served more than 86 million meals to Floridians. As of March 2021, Farm Share will administer 41% of the overall food for The Emergency Food Assistance Program to select regions throughout Florida, compared to distributing only 23% in 2020.

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.