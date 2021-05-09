FHP: 18-year-old seriously hurt, 20-year-old suffers minor injuries in Nassau County ATV crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in an all-terrain vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said it happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. on private property near Old Dixie Highway.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 20-year-old Callahan man was driving an ATV when the vehicle struck a fence and the driver and the passenger were thrown off.

Troopers said the passenger, an 18-year-old Callahan woman, was flown to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with serious injuries.

The driver suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

According to FHP, it’s unknown whether the driver and the passenger were wearing helmets.

Last week, according to the Highway Patrol, two children were seriously injured in an ATV crash in Baker County.