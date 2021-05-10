Boy missing, JSO seeking community assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office is searching for a missing child in Duval County.

Officers say Godric Bennett, 11, is missing since around 9 p.m., Sunday night. He was last seen with another child in Duval County at the 2700 block of Main Street near Burger King.

According to police, he left his house on foot around 6 p.m., Sunday. Bennett reportedly had a disagreement with a family member and has yet to return.

JSO says he is about 4 ft. 9 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with camo shorts and white shoes.

As of 3 a.m. Monday morning, Bennett is still missing.

The police is asking for assistance in finding Bennett. If you seen him you are urged to call the police at 904-630-0500.