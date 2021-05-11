Looking for a restaurant or hospitality job? Check out this job fair

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Looking for a restaurant or hospitality job in Northeast Florida? Look no further.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association is hosting a job fair next week at four locations across Northeast Florida for those seeking work, from entry-level to management roles. The goal is to put candidates in touch with employers throughout the area.

The job fair, which is free of charge to those looking for work, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 18. Job seekers can attend in-person interview opportunities in Fernandina Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville, and St. Augustine.

“We are working to help fill over 1,000 open positions in the hospitality industry in northeast Florida,” Nicole Chapman, regional director for FRLA, said. “Join us to meet with employers, many of whom are offering sign-on bonuses and competitive pay!”

Below is a list of the locations:

Fernandina Beach – Atlantic Auditorium at Atlantic Recreation Center, 2500 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

Jacksonville Beach – Four Points by Sheraton Jacksonville Beachfront, 11 N. 1st St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Markets of Town Center – Prati Italia, 4972 Big Island Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246

St. Augustine – Holiday Inn Express & Suites Saint Augustine North, 2300 FL-16, St. Augustine, FL 32084

It’s worth mentioning that public health guidelines, including a mask requirement, will be in place at the job fair. To learn more, visit the FRLA’s website or call 904-574-2259 to speak with a representative.