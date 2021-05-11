Loved ones attend funeral for 4-year-old boy who Jacksonville police say was murdered

The visitation and funeral for James Reese Jr. were held Tuesday.

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Loved ones gathered Tuesday to pay their respects to a 4-year-old boy who Jacksonville police said was murdered.

The visitation and funeral for James Reese Jr. took place at Holly Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park on Old Jennings Road.

Reese was brought to Wolfson Children’s Hospital on April 15 for a broken collarbone, and doctors found head injuries too, Cristopher Nastasi, the boy’s uncle, told News4Jax.

Nastasi said the boy died April 21 from his injuries.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office database, the incident that caused the boy’s death occurred April 15, but the death was not determined to be a murder until April 22.

No arrests have been announced.