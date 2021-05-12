Colonial Pipeline initiates restart, will take days to return supply chain to normal

A Colonial Pipeline station is seen, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Smyrna, Ga., near Atlanta. Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, halted operations last week after revealing a cyberattack that it said had affected some of its systems. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of its operations Wednesday at 5 p.m., but a news release notes that “it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.”

The pipeline, which delivers about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them.

Here’s the news release:

“Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations today at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

“Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.

“This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.”

In the meantime, drivers have been finding gas stations with little or no gas in some Southeast states.

“What you’re feeling is not a lack of supply or a supply issue. What we have is a transportation issue,” said Jeanette McGee, spokeswoman for the AAA auto club. “There is ample supply to fuel the United States for the summer, but what we’re having an issue with is getting it to those gas stations because the pipeline is down.”

The pipeline runs from the Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan region, but states in the Southeast are more reliant on it. Other parts of the country have more sources to tap. For example, a substantial amount of fuel is delivered to states in the Northeast by massive tankers.

In Georgia, much of the state was dealing with gas shortages. On Wednesday afternoon, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp held a news conference, saying the most effective way to address the shortage is to remain calm and only buy the gas needed for essential activities.

It’s important to note that in Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida, there hasn’t been any notable spike in fuel prices, but that hasn’t stopped people from buying and stocking up.

In Northeast Florida, lines of vehicles and trailers plagued gas stations, several of which were down to just fumes for much of Wednesday. According to officials, this problem was created not by the pipeline shutdown but the panic-buying.