Man wanted in Times Square shooting that wounded child, 2 others arrested in Starke

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. New York City police say three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for suspects. All the victims are expected to recover. (FDNY via AP)

STARKE, Fla. – A man identified by police as the suspected shooter in an incident in Times Square that wounded a 4-year-old girl and two women was arrested Wednesday in Starke by US Marshals, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Farrakhan Muhammad and a woman were taken into custody at the McDonald’s on U.S. 301 in Starke and were being taken to the Bradford County jail, deputies said.

Police said three bystanders were hit by bullets shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square in New York City.

A 4-year-old girl from Brooklyn was shot in the leg, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey was shot in the foot, and a 23-year-old Rhode Island woman was shot in the leg, police said. None of them is related to the others. All were reported to be in stable condition.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said during a Saturday evening news conference that the victims were shot following a dispute involving “at least two to four” people. “It is during this dispute that at least one person pulls out a gun,” Shea said.

Ad

Police later identified Muhammad as a person of interest, saying he tried to shoot his brother after an argument and missed, hitting the three bystanders, according to reports.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio insisted Monday that the daylight shooting at a high-profile location would not deter visitors from returning to the city as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

“In the end, people want to come to this city,” the Democratic mayor said at a virtual briefing. “It is an overwhelmingly safe city, when you look at New York City compared to cities around the country, around the world.”

De Blasio said tourists have already started returning. “I thought it would take into the summer before we’d see that kind of comeback,” he said. “It’s happening now.”