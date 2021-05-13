Florida Coastal School of Law blocked from student loan program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, the city’s only law school, has learned its application to get back into the federal student loan program has been denied.

Last month, it was removed from the Title IV Student Loan program.

A statement in a news release from the Department of Education reads in part: “The action delivers on President Biden’s commitment to stop for-profit education programs from profiteering off students and comes as U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and new FSA chief Richard Cordray are stressing that for-profit schools will be held accountable for meeting the standards for participation in the Department’s Title IV programs.”

LINK: Full news release from Department of Education

News4Jax requested comment from Peter Goplerud, president of the school. He issued a statement in response that reads:

“We learned today [Thursday] that the Department of Education has denied our application for reinstatement to the Title IV Student Loan program. We are currently reviewing the letter with counsel and looking at our options. We have been given 10 days to appeal the DOE decision.”

Florida Coastal boasts a graduating class of more than 6,000 since 1999 with 1,250 minority graduates, 862 who are African Americans.

The law school says applications for fall of 2021 were up by 40% year over year and that 93% of the class of 2020 was employed.

Law school students were scheduled to take final exams Thursday and Friday. The dean says faculty and staff have been focused on keeping the students on track.