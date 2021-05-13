Police: Woman stole scratch-off tickets from Jacksonville convenience store, cashed winners at other stores

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released this picture of the suspect as well as the Nissan she drove Wednesday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for the woman suspected of robbing a local gas station Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The woman reportedly took numerous scratch-off Florida Lottery tickets from one convenience store. After the robbery, she cashed in winning tickets at several stores across the Jacksonville area. She has been reported in several locations on Thursday.

During the robbery, she drove off in a white sedan. The police believe the car to be a 2019-2021 Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information about the pictures woman should contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. If you wish to remain anonymous and receive up to a $3,000 reward, contact Crime Stoppers line at 1-866-845-8477(TIPS).