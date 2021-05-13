Sulzbacher to use Healthmobile to vaccinate homeless

Sulzbacher will offer vaccines to homeless populations across Northeast Florida using its Healthmobile.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sulzbacher will use its Healthmobile to vaccinate underserved communities and homeless assistance facilities across Northeast Florida. The clinics will help people who cannot get to a vaccination site.

The Healthmobile, called Health and Hope on Wheels, will be traveling to six locations starting on Monday.

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS May 17 9 am Ability Housing, Village on Wiley 6970 Wiley Rd., Jacksonville 32210 May 17 12 pm Barnabas 45021 3rd Ave., Callahan 32011 May 18 12 pm Barnabas 1303 Jasmine St., Fernandina Beach 32034 May 19 10 am Mayport with BEAM 1800 Mayport Road., Atlantic Beach 32233 May 20 10 am Sulzbacher Village 5455 Springfield Blvd., Jacksonville 32208 May 21 9 am Sulzbacher Village 5455 Springfield Blvd., Jacksonville 32208

Thursday’s vaccination event will also host Feeding Northeast Florida’s Mobile Food Pantry.

More dates and locations will be announced. People who live in other shelters, like The Salvation Army and Trinity Rescue Mission, will be receiving vaccines soon from Sulzbacher’s two-year project to get the vaccine to underserved communities.

“We are so excited to be able to provide this service to those in NE FL who just need a little more help getting vaccinated,” Cindy Funkhouser, president and CEO of Sulzbacher, said in a statement. “This is so important for our community.”

In March, Sulzbacher became a recipient of part of the $2.9 million American Rescue Plan. The program is part of the American Rescue Plan, federal pandemic relief funding for community health centers to serve at-risk populations. Sulzbacher used its share of the money to start its vaccine program with its Healthmobile.

Sulzbacher is the largest provider of homeless assistance services in Northeast Florida and one of 47 federally qualified health centers in the state.

For more information on when Sulzbacher will bring it Healthmobile close to you, visit www.SulzbacherJax.org. You can also call the Healthmobile’s current route number at 904-422-6921.