Duval schools hosts Saturday vaccination clinic for students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for anyone age 12 and above, Duval County schools will host a vaccine clinic for students Saturday at Sandalwood High School.

Parent or guardian consent is required or anyone 18 or other. The parent or guardian must also be with the student at the vaccine site. Vaccines will not be given to students under the age of 18 if the parent or guardian is not present.

The clinic -- a partnership between the Florida Department of Health, Health Hero and Duval County Public Schools -- will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking will be available in the gym parking lot located off Sam Hardwick Road or John Prom Blvd.

There is no cost, but pre-registration is required. Parents can sign up through their Duval County Public Schools FOCUS parent portal account. To minimize wait times, parents will be able to select a preferred appointment time window when they register.

Students who receive their first dose at Sandalwood on Saturday will be able to return on June 5 to receive their second dose.

Other vaccine sites available include: