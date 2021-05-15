Crews worked through the night to monitor the capsized golden ray after a massive fire broke out Friday

Firefighters working off two tug boats hose down the remains of the overturned cargo ship Golden Ray, Friday, May 14, 2021, Brunswick, Ga. The Golden Ray had roughly 4,200 vehicles in its cargo decks when it capsized off St. Simons Island south of Savannah on Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

After firefighters battled a massive fire aboard what’s left of the capsized Golden Ray Friday, the Coast Guard says the fire has been suppressed. Crews worked through the night to mitigate any potential fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The coast Guard says 30-40 responders were on board the massive crane, called the VersaBar 10,000 when the fire broke out yesterday. All were evacuated and are okay.

Black, thick smoke was seen billowing out of the Golden Ray blowing toward Jekyll Island.

A Coast Guard Commander says the fire sparked during cutting operations. News4Jax has learned, the cutting chain used to separate the sections of the ship had not been in use since Thursday night.

Crews were using six-foot torches to remove heavy steel from the path of the chain when the fire broke out.

The Unified Command tells News4Jax during the fire, responders had the capability to see infrared imagery. Heat was building up at the top of the wreck.

Responders are also monitoring air quality. The fire has been suppressed and crews are keeping watch.

The 656-foot ship was carrying 4,200 cars when it capsized in September of 2019. Since then, the removal process has been filled with delays and problems. Nineteen months later, crews finished the fifth of seven total cuts of the process.

Coast Guard Commander Efren Lopez explains the process of putting out the fire.

“We are using sea water to put this fire out. We are not using any kind of chemicals that could affect the environment,” Lopez said. “We will have to do a reevaluation of the hull itself and see if the integrity is affected.”

The Coast Guard says once its deemed safe, crews will go on the top side of the ship to do an engineering work up to determine if stability has been affected.

They will not only focus on the wreck, but also the lifting lugs, and the beams that connect the Golden Ray to the Crane known as the VersaBar.

The Coast Guard tells us, Responders have fire drills at least once every other month. Every responder who comes in to work at the wreck site, has to complete a comprehensive safety brief which includes fire safety procedures and evacuation.