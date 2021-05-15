Students can get vaccinated at Sandalwood High School’s Clinic

Wilmer Moro, left, watches as his son Wilmer Moro, 13, poses for a photo with his vaccination sticker after being inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Vaxmobile parked at the De La Salle School, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Freeport, N.Y. The De La Salle School partnered with the Vaxmobile Friday to help Long Island students 12 and over receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as part of Mount Sinai South Nassau's mobile vaccination program. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval students 12 and older can roll their sleeves up and get their first dose of the Pfizer shot on Saturday.

With the CDC signing off on kids 12 and up to get the Pfizer shot on Wednesday, Duval Schools is wasting no time helping its students get access to the vaccine.

Starting at 9 a.m., Duval County Schools are hosting a clinic at Sandalwood High School in Arlington.

Students under the age of 18 must come with a parent or guardian to the vaccination site to give consent. Students cannot get the shot if their parent or guardian is not present.

The clinic is in partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Duval, Health Hero, and Duval County Public Schools.

It begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Sandalwood High School is located on John Prom Boulevard. Parking will be available in the gym parking lot located off Sam Hardwick Road or John Prom Blvd.

There is no cost, but pre-registration is required. Parents can sign up through their Duval County Public Schools FOCUS parent portal account. To minimize wait times, parents will be able to select a preferred appointment time window when they register.

Ad

UPDATE - The May 15 vaccine clinic for DCPS students is now open to students age 12 and older. The clinic will be held at Sandalwood High School where participating students will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.



More info: https://t.co/Kb81Sc8gA1 — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) May 13, 2021

Students who get their first Pfizer dose today will be able to return to the school on June 5th for their second dose.

Other vaccine sites available include: