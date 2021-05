A gas leak prompted the evacuation Sunday of 20 homes in Nocatee, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

Capt. Bob Snell said that about 2:45 p.m., a Palm Breeze Drive homeowner heard a hissing sound coming from his gas meter.

Fire Rescue and TECO responded, and 20 homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Snell told News4Jax shortly before 4:30 p.m. that the leak was sealed.