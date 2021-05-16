Man shot in front of Normandy gas station, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and wounded Sunday in front of a gas station in Normandy, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded around 11 a.m. to a gas station on Ramona Boulevard near Lane Avenue. Police said they learned a man was shot in front of the gas station store and then ran inside. The Sheriff’s Office said he was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said at a media briefing Sunday afternoon that they did not have a suspect identified.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).