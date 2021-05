SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol investigators are working to learn what caused a deadly crash involving a semi on Interstate 95 north of County Road 204 Tuesday morning.

The crash occured just before 5 a.m. St Johns County Fire crews were seen hosing the truck down, signaling it may have been on fire earlier.

News4Jax reached out to FHP for more information.

The investigation is expected to cause major slowdowns during morning traffic. Avoid the area if possible and expect delays.