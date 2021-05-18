Free Asian American equality conference Saturday at UNF

The conference will focus on the increase in violence and hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders during the pandemic.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida’s J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater will host an Asian American equality conference Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The conference, sponsored by the Jacksonville Chinese Association and the University of North Florida’s Chinese Language and Culture Club, is titled Solidarity and Strength: Conference on Equality and Prosperity for Asian Americans.

Speakers will discuss the surge of violence and hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) during the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-standing discrimination against and marginalization of AAPI, the surviving and thriving of the Asian American community, and the pursuit of solidarity among all races. A Q&A session between the audience and the speakers will take place at the end of the conference.

Guests from the Florida state Legislature, Jacksonville City Council and other organizations are slated to attend the event and participate in open discussion of those topics during the event. Former WJCT anchor Odette Struys will moderate the event. Confirmed speakers include:

Name Organization Dr. Wei Zhou President of Jacksonville Chinese Association Ju’Coby Pittman Jacksonville Councilwoman Al Ferraro Jacksonville Councilman Lakesha Burton Assistant Chief, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Tajmaus Johnson Legislative Aide, on behalf of Angie Nixon, member of Florida House of Representatives Dr. Russel Meyer Executive director, Florida Council of Churches Wen Raiti President, National Asian American PAC FL Sharol Noblejas Chair, Jacksonville Major’s Asian American Advisory Board Isaiah Rumlin President, National Association of the Advancement of the Colored People (Jacksonville Branch) Basma Alawee Florida Refugee Organizer, Florida Immigrant Coalition Dr. Parvez Ahmed Board member, Interfaith Center of Northeast Florida Amudha Kanaka Sundaram President, Indo-US Chamber of Commerce Northeast Florida Cristina Comstock President, Asian Real Estate Association of America

This event is open to the public for free. All attendees should wear a mask and social distance, even though the event is outdoors.

The conference is a continuation of the Jacksonville Chinese Association’s Stop Asian Hate Rally in April that ended early due to a storm.

Besides the two organizations sponsoring the event, 14 other organizations are supporting the conference. Those organizations are: