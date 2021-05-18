Jacksonville city council to hold town hall on gas tax proposal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville city council members are holding Town Hall meetings to get input from the community on the proposed 6-cent local gas tax increase.

Council Member Randy DeFoor will hold a meeting Tuesday night at St. Johns Presbyterian Church on Herschel Street.

The proposal would increase the local gas tax from 6 cents to 12 cents to pay for transportation projects and infrastructure improvements.

“Overall, I feel if the money generated from the tax would be used to benefit the city and different things around the community, it’ll be worth a shot,” said Ryan Williams.

But several others told News4Jax they have concerns about how and where the money will be spent.

A newly released UNF poll found 58% of respondents are against the measure. However, 68% said they support reallocating funds freed up by the gas tax toward phasing out failing septic tanks in Jacksonville.

The town hall starts at 6 pm on Tuesday night. If you wish to attend virtually, there will be a zoom link posted prior to the meeting on the events Facebook page.