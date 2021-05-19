St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to hold self defense class for teenagers this weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Rob Hardwick joins The Morning Show to discuss a self defense class being offered to children and teenagers at Patriot Oaks Academy, the school Tristyn Bailey attended.

The class will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Ages 11-13 need a guardian present, but teenagers 14 and older can attend alone. The class is free, but registration is limited to 150 participants.

Contact Malinda Irwin at (904) 209-1553 to sign up.