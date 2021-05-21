Believing gun was fake, bank teller refuses to hand over cash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man with a gun entered the Wells Fargo on Lenox Avenue on Friday afternoon, but left without any money and was quickly arrested by a Florida High Patrol trooper who was working off-duty at the bank.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man entered the bank just before 1 p.m., walked up to a teller with a gun and demanded money. The teller, who did not believe the gun was real, did not give him any money and the man turned and walked out.

Alerting an FHP trooper working in the lobby to the robbery attempt, he followed the man out and stopped the man in the parking lot and held him until JSO arrived to take him into custody. His name has not yet been released.

There were no customers in the bank at the time and there were no injuries.