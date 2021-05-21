JSO: 25-year-old shot in parking lot ‘after party’ on Southside, Shooter at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot a 25-year-old man during a parking lot after party on the Southside of Jacksonville.

A spokesperson said, a group of people were partying at a nearby business, when the gathering moved to the parking lot around 2:30 a.m.

Sometime after, a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to police.

A majority of the group fled the scene, but at least one witness stayed to help police figure out what happened; however, a suspect or vehicle description couldn’t be determined.

The man who was shot was in critical condition, but officers learned around 6 a.m. that the man is expected to survive. JSO said it wasn’t clear which business the group began the party at, but that detectives were checking surveillance videos.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward, reminding you can remain anonymous by contacting 904-630-0500 or 1-866-845-TIPS.