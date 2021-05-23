1 injured in Englewood shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person was injured in a shooting Saturday evening in Englewood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said that about 11 p.m., they located a male, who had been shot, on Ring Lane, off of Emerson Street. The Sheriff’s Office said he suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said it did not have any suspect information to release at this time and the relationship between the victim and suspect was not immediately known.

Police are investigating.