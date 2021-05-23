New ambulances unveiled at UF Health Jacksonville

Officials at UF Health Jacksonville on Thursday announced the expansion of UF Health TraumaOne, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s only adult and pediatric Level I trauma program, with the unveiling of two new critical care ground transport vehicles.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two new ambulances were unveiled Thursday at UF Health Jacksonville.

The critical care ground transport vehicles are part of the expansion of UF Health TraumaOne, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia’s only adult and pediatric Level I trauma program.

UF Health Jacksonville and Century Ambulance will provide the equipment and crew to operate the vehicles under the guidance of TraumaOne Flight Services.

The new service is designed to help with expediting critically ill and injured patients who are being transferred from accident scenes and other facilities to UF Health Jacksonville. In some cases, helicopter services are limited due to weather or location, making ground transportation more effective.

“TraumaOne is undoubtedly a leader in lifesaving care, and this new service further expands what UF Health Jacksonville can provide to the community,” said Dr. Leon Haley Jr., CEO of UF Health Jacksonville.

One of the new ambulances is now the largest in the city.

The ambulances will be housed at UF Health Jacksonville. Currently, TraumaOne has three helicopters stationed in Yulee, Lake City and St. Augustine.

“The new cutting-edge ambulances are large enough to transport two patients and the trauma care team and allow for transmitting information back to the hospital while on location and en route, all of which leads to better patient outcomes,” said Matt Johnson, general manager of Century Ambulance.

UF Health Jacksonville is also hoping to expand the new service to include extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.