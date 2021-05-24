Cattery at Nassau Humane Society temporarily closes due to parvovirus

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau Humane Society on Monday said it’s temporarily closing its cattery to prevent the spread of panleukopenia, a contagious feline disease.

It’s highly contagious and most severely affects kittens.

“In an abundance of care and precaution, we have decided to close our cattery for one month,” Debbie Chissell, executive director, said in a prepared statement. “This will allow us to treat and care for the cats currently residing with us and benefit all future cats that will be coming through our doors.”

Dr. Mandy Kulbel, a veterinarian at the Humane Society, said the shelter recently received two litters of young kittens who tested positive for the panleukopenia virus at its intake facility.

“Once we realized the cause, unfortunately, due to the highly contagious nature and high morbidity associated with this virus, the few remaining kittens were euthanized,” she said in a statement. “All were very ill and this was the best course of action for their comfort.”

All cats at the shelter have been tested and are isolated. The shelter remains open for dog adoptions.

The Nassau Humane Society will not be accepting surrendered cats until the cattery reopens. It recommends calling Nassau County Animal Services at 904-530-6150.