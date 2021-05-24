Florida gas prices falling

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A motorist prepares to pump gas Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Portland, Maine. President Joe Biden committed the United States to cutting emissions by up to 52% by 2030 at a virtual Earth Day summit. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AAA estimates as many as 2,000,000 Floridians will be hitting the road, with many of them traveling 50 miles or more.

What’s good for us here in Jacksonville, we’re paying some of the lowest prices in the state. The average right now is $2.82.

Floridians are paying an average of $2.87 per gallon.

That’s $0.02 less than a week ago and $0.04 less than the highest price so far this year.

It’s also $0.04 lower than what drivers paid on Memorial Day 2018.

While prices are currently on the decline, be advised that could change quickly.

AAA said the current trends could continue as we get closer to the weekend, but the fuel market can change quickly.

You will want to pay attention to that.

You probably remember a couple of weeks ago, Governor Ron DeSantis did declare a state of emergency after the Colonial Pipeline closure led to gas shortages. Thankfully, we did not see any major issues here in our area.

If you want to find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood, one option is to check the Gas buddy’s price tool and trip planner.