One year later, George Floyd’s death to be remembered around the country

Starting on Sunday, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will lead a rally and march in downtown Minneapolis.

Floyd’s family members, prominent civil rights activists and families of other black men killed by law enforcement will be taking part.

This as lawmakers are likely to miss President Joe Biden’s initial May 25 deadline for passing a bipartisan police reform bill.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd was on the ground as then Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.

Onlookers pleaded for the officer to ease up, but he didn’t and Floyd died.

Floyd’s death sparked protest, disappointment, trauma and outrage in Minneapolis, the country and worldwide.

Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder and three other officers will also be tried for their role in Floyd’s death.

In two days, commemorations will happen throughout the country in honor of Floyd’s life.

On Monday, the George Floyd Memorial Foundation is calling for a day of virtual action. It will include supporting black-owned businesses that at times may be overlooked.

The theme will be:”One year, what’s changed?”

Floyd’s sister says the family plans to remember her brother’s life.

“We will celebrate my brother’s life in a very, very special way,” Bridget Floyd said to CNN. “Everything that he wanted to do, he did, he got a chance to do, we will try our best to repeat those things in the community, this upcoming weekend.”

President Biden made May 25 the deadline for Congress to pass the Federal George Floyd Policing Act so that it would pass on the one year mark of Floyd’s death.

So far, it has passed the House. Next it goes to the Senate that is currently comprised 50-50 by party lines.

Four former officers involved in George Floyd’s death are facing federal civil rights charges.

President Biden will host Floyd’s family at the White House next week on the anniversary of his death.

Regarding the bill, if the policing act is passed, the legislation includes provisions to set up a national registry of police misconduct, a ban on racial and religious profiling by law enforcement and overhaul qualified immunity.