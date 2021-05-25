Clay County jail program offers incarcerated veterans skills to re-enter society

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A new program inside the Clay County jail is helping military veterans who are now inmates get the skills they need to re-enter society.

On Tuesday, News4Jax went inside the jail to see the new unit that’s designed for U.S. veterans.

The jail staff has started the program for veterans who have committed crimes and are incarcerated in Clay County. The program offers the inmates skills they need to re-enter society with the goal they’ll never return to jail.

News4Jax spoke with inmates as well as Clay County Sheriff’s Office leadership about the program that they feel honors veterans and cuts down on crime in the long run.

“One of the key things is that acknowledging the fact that some of us do have substance abuse problems and mental illness,” said Stavien Counts, an Army vet who’s incarcerated. “And until some of those things are addressed, unfortunately, it will be a recurring thing for certain inmates.”

“We’re constantly looking for different ways that we can get as much out of the inmates as they’re willing to give us,” said Director of Detention Chris Coldiron. “So we can give them tools that when they do integrate back into society, they don’t want to re-offend.”

So far, the program has graduated two inmates who have been released, and those former inmates have not re-offended.

Currently, there are eight inmates in the program, but the Sheriff’s Office is looking to make it grow well beyond that number.