Sam Newby chosen to lead Jacksonville City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday elected current Vice President Sam Newby to serve as Council president beginning summer 2021.

The Council also voted to elect Terrance Freeman as the vice president-designate. The vote was 10-9 over Randy DeFoor.

Newby had no opposition.

It’s the first time in Jacksonville’s history that two Black council members will serve simultaneously as president and vice president.

Mayor Curry tweeted a congratulations to Newby and Freeman, saying he’s looking forward to working together.