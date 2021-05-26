Green Cove Springs man killed in Kentucky plane crash

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A pilot killed Monday in a Kentucky plane crash has been identified as a Clay County man.

Investigators identified Michael Pankiewicz, 62, of Green Cove Springs, as the man whose remains were recovered from the wreckage of the crash site in eastern Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

The single-engine aircraft went down in a field near Hazard about 1:30 p.m. Monday and caught fire, police said. Firefighters put out the flames and federal investigators were notified of the incident.

Pankiewicz was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Based on preliminary details, investigators determined the pilot’s identity and concluded that his plane had taken off out of Florida and was heading to Ohio before the aircraft went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the cause of the crash, which remains unknown at this time.